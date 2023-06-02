Sidh Automobile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 9.4% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 78.34% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Sidh Automobile EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Sidh Automobile shares closed at 12.50 on October 13, 2016 (BSE)