Sidh Automobile Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 8% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 77.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Sidh Automobile EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Sidh Automobile shares closed at 12.50 on October 13, 2016 (BSE)