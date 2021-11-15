Sical Logistics Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.40 crore, down 48.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.40 crore in September 2021 down 48.3% from Rs. 95.55 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 144.39 crore in September 2021 down 608.14% from Rs. 20.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021 down 311.63% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 15.45 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.93% returns over the last 6 months and 52.22% over the last 12 months.