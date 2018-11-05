Sical Logistics Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 300.82 crore, up 56.51% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 300.82 crore in September 2018 up 56.51% from Rs. 192.20 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2018 up 8.21% from Rs. 6.82 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.58 crore in September 2018 down 36.61% from Rs. 52.97 crore in September 2017.

Sical Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.23 in September 2017.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 159.20 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.23% returns over the last 6 months and -30.08% over the last 12 months.