 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sical Logistics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore in March 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 85.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.33 crore in March 2022 up 94.21% from Rs. 1,094.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 48.81 crore in March 2022 down 41.56% from Rs. 34.48 crore in March 2021.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 9.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.

Sical Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 82.81 42.20 85.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 82.81 42.20 85.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.54 32.98 70.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.51 2.31 9.47
Depreciation 13.25 14.58 15.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.97 3.03 35.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -64.46 -10.70 -45.09
Other Income 2.40 7.01 -4.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -62.06 -3.69 -49.61
Interest 1.27 0.81 106.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -63.33 -4.50 -156.55
Exceptional Items -- -- -937.89
P/L Before Tax -63.33 -4.50 -1,094.44
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -63.33 -4.50 -1,094.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -63.33 -4.50 -1,094.44
Equity Share Capital 58.54 58.54 58.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.82 -0.77 -187.02
Diluted EPS -10.82 -0.77 -187.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.82 -0.77 -187.02
Diluted EPS -10.82 -0.77 -187.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sical Logistics #Transport & Logistics
first published: May 31, 2022 02:56 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.