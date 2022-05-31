Sical Logistics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore in March 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 85.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.33 crore in March 2022 up 94.21% from Rs. 1,094.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 48.81 crore in March 2022 down 41.56% from Rs. 34.48 crore in March 2021.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 9.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.