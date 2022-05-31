Sical Logistics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore in March 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 85.77 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.33 crore in March 2022 up 94.21% from Rs. 1,094.44 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 48.81 crore in March 2022 down 41.56% from Rs. 34.48 crore in March 2021.
Sical Logistics shares closed at 9.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.
|Sical Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.81
|42.20
|85.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.81
|42.20
|85.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|104.54
|32.98
|70.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.51
|2.31
|9.47
|Depreciation
|13.25
|14.58
|15.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.97
|3.03
|35.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-64.46
|-10.70
|-45.09
|Other Income
|2.40
|7.01
|-4.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-62.06
|-3.69
|-49.61
|Interest
|1.27
|0.81
|106.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-63.33
|-4.50
|-156.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-937.89
|P/L Before Tax
|-63.33
|-4.50
|-1,094.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-63.33
|-4.50
|-1,094.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-63.33
|-4.50
|-1,094.44
|Equity Share Capital
|58.54
|58.54
|58.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.82
|-0.77
|-187.02
|Diluted EPS
|-10.82
|-0.77
|-187.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.82
|-0.77
|-187.02
|Diluted EPS
|-10.82
|-0.77
|-187.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited