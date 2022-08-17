 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sical Logistics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.83 crore, up 69.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.83 crore in June 2022 up 69.3% from Rs. 36.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.33 crore in June 2022 up 54.26% from Rs. 31.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022 up 92.2% from Rs. 15.76 crore in June 2021.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 8.15 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.93% returns over the last 6 months and -28.82% over the last 12 months.

Sical Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.83 82.81 36.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.83 82.81 36.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.43 104.54 44.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.69 1.51 5.44
Depreciation 12.42 13.25 15.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.18 27.97 2.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.89 -64.46 -30.95
Other Income 0.24 2.40 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.65 -62.06 -30.90
Interest 0.68 1.27 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.33 -63.33 -31.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.33 -63.33 -31.33
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.33 -63.33 -31.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.33 -63.33 -31.33
Equity Share Capital 58.54 58.54 58.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.45 -10.82 -5.35
Diluted EPS -2.45 -10.82 -5.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.45 -10.82 -5.35
Diluted EPS -2.45 -10.82 -5.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sical Logistics #Transport & Logistics
first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.