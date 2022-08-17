Sical Logistics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.83 crore, up 69.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.83 crore in June 2022 up 69.3% from Rs. 36.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.33 crore in June 2022 up 54.26% from Rs. 31.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022 up 92.2% from Rs. 15.76 crore in June 2021.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 8.15 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.93% returns over the last 6 months and -28.82% over the last 12 months.