Sical Logistics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.83 crore, up 69.3% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.83 crore in June 2022 up 69.3% from Rs. 36.52 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.33 crore in June 2022 up 54.26% from Rs. 31.33 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022 up 92.2% from Rs. 15.76 crore in June 2021.
Sical Logistics shares closed at 8.15 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.93% returns over the last 6 months and -28.82% over the last 12 months.
|Sical Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.83
|82.81
|36.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.83
|82.81
|36.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.43
|104.54
|44.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.69
|1.51
|5.44
|Depreciation
|12.42
|13.25
|15.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.18
|27.97
|2.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.89
|-64.46
|-30.95
|Other Income
|0.24
|2.40
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.65
|-62.06
|-30.90
|Interest
|0.68
|1.27
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.33
|-63.33
|-31.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.33
|-63.33
|-31.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.33
|-63.33
|-31.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.33
|-63.33
|-31.33
|Equity Share Capital
|58.54
|58.54
|58.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-10.82
|-5.35
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-10.82
|-5.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-10.82
|-5.35
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-10.82
|-5.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited