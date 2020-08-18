Sical Logistics Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 104.06 crore, down 66.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 104.06 crore in June 2020 down 66.74% from Rs. 312.90 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.23 crore in June 2020 down 427.12% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2020 down 93.25% from Rs. 37.02 crore in June 2019.
Sical Logistics shares closed at 9.50 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and -73.28% over the last 12 months.
|Sical Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104.06
|132.96
|312.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|104.06
|132.96
|312.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|87.24
|114.62
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.32
|18.87
|27.62
|Depreciation
|17.63
|17.25
|17.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.06
|18.71
|252.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.19
|-36.49
|15.58
|Other Income
|3.06
|6.55
|3.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.13
|-29.94
|19.47
|Interest
|6.10
|5.30
|9.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.23
|-35.24
|9.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.23
|-35.24
|9.92
|Tax
|--
|-25.75
|3.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.23
|-9.49
|6.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.23
|-9.49
|6.49
|Equity Share Capital
|58.54
|58.54
|58.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|544.46
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.63
|-1.62
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.63
|-1.62
|1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.63
|-1.62
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.63
|-1.62
|1.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:33 am