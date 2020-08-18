Sical Logistics Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 104.06 crore, down 66.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.06 crore in June 2020 down 66.74% from Rs. 312.90 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.23 crore in June 2020 down 427.12% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2020 down 93.25% from Rs. 37.02 crore in June 2019.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 9.50 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and -73.28% over the last 12 months.