Sical Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore, up 81.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore in December 2022 up 81.33% from Rs. 42.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.69 crore in December 2022 down 137.56% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 82.74% from Rs. 10.89 crore in December 2021.