Sical Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore, up 81.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore in December 2022 up 81.33% from Rs. 42.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.69 crore in December 2022 down 137.56% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 82.74% from Rs. 10.89 crore in December 2021.

Sical Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.52 64.40 42.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.52 64.40 42.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.58 55.41 32.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.59 1.60 2.31
Depreciation 11.87 12.24 14.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.06 1.42 3.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.58 -6.27 -10.70
Other Income 0.59 0.39 7.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.99 -5.88 -3.69
Interest 0.70 0.89 0.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.69 -6.77 -4.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.69 -6.77 -4.50
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.69 -6.77 -4.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.69 -6.77 -4.50
Equity Share Capital 58.54 58.54 58.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.83 -1.16 -0.77
Diluted EPS -1.83 -1.16 -0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.83 -1.16 -0.77
Diluted EPS -1.83 -1.16 -0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited