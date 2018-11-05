Sical Logistics Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 360.83 crore, Up 45.51% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are: Net Sales at Rs 360.83 crore in September 2018 Up 45.51% from Rs. 247.98 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2018 Down 16.17% from Rs. 6.06 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.24 crore in September 2018 Up 1.15% from Rs. 41.76 crore in September 2017. Sical Logistics EPS has Decreased to Rs. 0.91 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2017. Sical Logistics shares closed at 159.20 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.23% returns over the last 6 months and -30.08% over the last 12 months. Sical Logistics Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 360.83 323.51 247.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 360.83 323.51 247.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 31.50 26.19 25.35 Depreciation 18.41 16.88 15.82 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 288.71 258.84 184.89 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.21 21.60 21.92 Other Income 1.62 1.27 4.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.83 22.87 25.94 Interest 16.06 15.54 15.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.77 7.33 10.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 7.77 7.33 10.92 Tax 3.30 5.07 3.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.47 2.26 7.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.47 2.26 7.48 Minority Interest 0.65 0.64 -1.45 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 1.12 0.03 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.08 4.02 6.06 Equity Share Capital 55.62 55.62 55.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 469.30 469.30 462.09 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.91 0.72 1.09 Diluted EPS 0.91 0.72 1.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.91 0.72 1.09 Diluted EPS 0.91 0.72 1.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 5, 2018 04:33 pm