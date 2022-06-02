 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sical Logistics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.36 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.36 crore in March 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 114.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.04 crore in March 2022 up 93.56% from Rs. 1,103.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.61 crore in March 2022 down 49.35% from Rs. 29.87 crore in March 2021.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 9.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.09% returns over the last 6 months and -27.82% over the last 12 months.

Sical Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 116.36 76.26 114.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 116.36 76.26 114.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 127.91 53.37 -287.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.99 7.30 11.02
Depreciation 16.60 18.14 18.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.94 6.57 420.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -63.08 -9.12 -48.14
Other Income 1.87 7.11 -0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -61.21 -2.01 -48.23
Interest 5.16 5.07 108.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -66.37 -7.08 -156.81
Exceptional Items -- -- -937.89
P/L Before Tax -66.37 -7.08 -1,094.70
Tax 4.95 0.20 2.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -71.32 -7.28 -1,096.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -71.32 -7.28 -1,096.89
Minority Interest 3.02 0.37 -0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.74 -1.88 -6.86
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -71.04 -8.79 -1,103.85
Equity Share Capital 58.54 58.54 58.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -726.42
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.14 -1.50 -187.37
Diluted EPS -12.14 -1.50 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.14 -1.50 -187.37
Diluted EPS -12.14 -1.50 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sical Logistics #Transport & Logistics
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.