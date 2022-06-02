Sical Logistics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.36 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.36 crore in March 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 114.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.04 crore in March 2022 up 93.56% from Rs. 1,103.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.61 crore in March 2022 down 49.35% from Rs. 29.87 crore in March 2021.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 9.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.09% returns over the last 6 months and -27.82% over the last 12 months.