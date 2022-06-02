Sical Logistics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.36 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 116.36 crore in March 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 114.66 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.04 crore in March 2022 up 93.56% from Rs. 1,103.85 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.61 crore in March 2022 down 49.35% from Rs. 29.87 crore in March 2021.
Sical Logistics shares closed at 9.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.09% returns over the last 6 months and -27.82% over the last 12 months.
|Sical Logistics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.36
|76.26
|114.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.36
|76.26
|114.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|127.91
|53.37
|-287.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.99
|7.30
|11.02
|Depreciation
|16.60
|18.14
|18.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.94
|6.57
|420.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.08
|-9.12
|-48.14
|Other Income
|1.87
|7.11
|-0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-61.21
|-2.01
|-48.23
|Interest
|5.16
|5.07
|108.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-66.37
|-7.08
|-156.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-937.89
|P/L Before Tax
|-66.37
|-7.08
|-1,094.70
|Tax
|4.95
|0.20
|2.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-71.32
|-7.28
|-1,096.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-71.32
|-7.28
|-1,096.89
|Minority Interest
|3.02
|0.37
|-0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.74
|-1.88
|-6.86
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-71.04
|-8.79
|-1,103.85
|Equity Share Capital
|58.54
|58.54
|58.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-726.42
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.14
|-1.50
|-187.37
|Diluted EPS
|-12.14
|-1.50
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.14
|-1.50
|-187.37
|Diluted EPS
|-12.14
|-1.50
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited