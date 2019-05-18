Sical Logistics Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 426.45 crore, up 14.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.45 crore in March 2019 up 14.62% from Rs. 372.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2019 down 18.39% from Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.93 crore in March 2019 up 15.06% from Rs. 46.87 crore in March 2018.

Sical Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.27 in March 2018.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 117.40 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.58% returns over the last 6 months and -40.72% over the last 12 months.