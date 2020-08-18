Sical Logistics Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 136.98 crore, down 62.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.98 crore in June 2020 down 62.17% from Rs. 362.07 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.90 crore in June 2020 down 1111.72% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.71 crore in June 2020 down 76.36% from Rs. 41.07 crore in June 2019.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 9.50 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and -73.28% over the last 12 months.