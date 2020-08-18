Sical Logistics Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 136.98 crore, down 62.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 136.98 crore in June 2020 down 62.17% from Rs. 362.07 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.90 crore in June 2020 down 1111.72% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.71 crore in June 2020 down 76.36% from Rs. 41.07 crore in June 2019.
Sical Logistics shares closed at 9.50 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and -73.28% over the last 12 months.
|Sical Logistics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|136.98
|158.52
|362.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|136.98
|158.52
|362.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|101.20
|131.48
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.85
|23.47
|34.22
|Depreciation
|20.92
|20.33
|20.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.68
|20.38
|290.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.67
|-37.14
|16.91
|Other Income
|1.46
|16.14
|3.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.21
|-21.00
|20.16
|Interest
|11.82
|12.34
|16.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.03
|-33.34
|3.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.03
|-33.34
|3.88
|Tax
|--
|-22.71
|1.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.03
|-10.63
|2.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.03
|-10.63
|2.79
|Minority Interest
|0.92
|6.70
|1.35
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.79
|-4.31
|-1.58
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-25.90
|-8.24
|2.56
|Equity Share Capital
|58.54
|58.54
|58.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|543.94
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.43
|-1.41
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.43
|-1.41
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.43
|-1.41
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.43
|-1.41
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:33 am