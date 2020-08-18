172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sical-logistics-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-136-98-crore-down-62-17-y-o-y-5721131.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sical Logistics Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 136.98 crore, down 62.17% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 136.98 crore in June 2020 down 62.17% from Rs. 362.07 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.90 crore in June 2020 down 1111.72% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.71 crore in June 2020 down 76.36% from Rs. 41.07 crore in June 2019.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 9.50 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and -73.28% over the last 12 months.

Sical Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations136.98158.52362.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations136.98158.52362.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials101.20131.48--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.8523.4734.22
Depreciation20.9220.3320.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.6820.38290.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.67-37.1416.91
Other Income1.4616.143.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.21-21.0020.16
Interest11.8212.3416.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.03-33.343.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-23.03-33.343.88
Tax---22.711.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.03-10.632.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.03-10.632.79
Minority Interest0.926.701.35
Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.79-4.31-1.58
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-25.90-8.242.56
Equity Share Capital58.5458.5458.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----543.94
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.43-1.410.44
Diluted EPS-4.43-1.410.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.43-1.410.44
Diluted EPS-4.43-1.410.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sical Logistics #Transport & Logistics

