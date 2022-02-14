Sical Logistics Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.26 crore, down 38.32% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.26 crore in December 2021 down 38.32% from Rs. 123.64 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.79 crore in December 2021 up 22.14% from Rs. 11.29 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.13 crore in December 2021 up 501.87% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2020.
Sical Logistics shares closed at 15.05 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.44% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.
|Sical Logistics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.26
|82.32
|123.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.26
|82.32
|123.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.37
|62.55
|88.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.30
|7.61
|14.70
|Depreciation
|18.14
|18.04
|19.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.57
|7.74
|18.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.12
|-13.62
|-17.52
|Other Income
|7.11
|0.19
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.01
|-13.43
|-16.99
|Interest
|5.07
|1.68
|7.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.08
|-15.11
|-24.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-128.28
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.08
|-143.39
|-24.12
|Tax
|0.20
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.28
|-143.41
|-24.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.28
|-143.41
|-24.12
|Minority Interest
|0.37
|-0.49
|3.91
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.88
|-2.12
|8.92
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.79
|-146.02
|-11.29
|Equity Share Capital
|58.54
|58.54
|58.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|-24.95
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|-24.95
|-1.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|-24.95
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|-24.95
|-1.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited