Sical Logistics Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.26 crore, down 38.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.26 crore in December 2021 down 38.32% from Rs. 123.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.79 crore in December 2021 up 22.14% from Rs. 11.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.13 crore in December 2021 up 501.87% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2020.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 15.05 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.44% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.