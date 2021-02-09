Sical Logistics Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 123.64 crore, down 34.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.64 crore in December 2020 down 34.09% from Rs. 187.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.29 crore in December 2020 up 81.26% from Rs. 60.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2020 up 110.42% from Rs. 25.73 crore in December 2019.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 14.95 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.29% returns over the last 6 months and 102.03% over the last 12 months.