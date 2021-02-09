Sical Logistics Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 123.64 crore, down 34.09% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 123.64 crore in December 2020 down 34.09% from Rs. 187.58 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.29 crore in December 2020 up 81.26% from Rs. 60.26 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2020 up 110.42% from Rs. 25.73 crore in December 2019.
Sical Logistics shares closed at 14.95 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.29% returns over the last 6 months and 102.03% over the last 12 months.
|Sical Logistics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.64
|128.35
|187.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.64
|128.35
|187.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88.19
|98.17
|172.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.70
|13.32
|34.04
|Depreciation
|19.67
|19.80
|21.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.60
|11.45
|12.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.52
|-14.39
|-53.55
|Other Income
|0.53
|1.20
|6.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.99
|-13.19
|-47.38
|Interest
|7.13
|11.66
|12.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.12
|-24.85
|-60.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.12
|-24.85
|-60.29
|Tax
|--
|0.12
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.12
|-24.97
|-60.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.12
|-24.97
|-60.27
|Minority Interest
|3.91
|1.72
|3.92
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|8.92
|4.71
|-3.91
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.29
|-18.54
|-60.26
|Equity Share Capital
|58.54
|58.54
|58.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-3.17
|-10.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-3.17
|-10.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-3.17
|-10.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-3.17
|-10.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited