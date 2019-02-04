Sical Logistics Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 414.15 crore, up 25.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 414.15 crore in December 2018 up 25.71% from Rs. 329.44 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2018 down 25.86% from Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.58 crore in December 2018 down 1.44% from Rs. 43.20 crore in December 2017.

Sical Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2017.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 136.00 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -36.14% over the last 12 months.