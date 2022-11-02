Sicagen India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.76 crore, down 8.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.76 crore in September 2022 down 8.38% from Rs. 108.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 up 116.98% from Rs. 6.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in September 2022 down 6.21% from Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2021.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in September 2021.

Sicagen India shares closed at 24.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)