    Sicagen India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.76 crore, down 8.38% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sicagen India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.76 crore in September 2022 down 8.38% from Rs. 108.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 up 116.98% from Rs. 6.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in September 2022 down 6.21% from Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2021.

    Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in September 2021.

    Sicagen India shares closed at 24.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)

    Sicagen India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.76105.57108.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.76105.57108.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.2212.6113.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods83.6288.7080.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.07-9.642.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.233.933.86
    Depreciation1.941.262.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.205.943.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.622.772.02
    Other Income2.121.320.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.744.092.83
    Interest1.031.120.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.712.971.94
    Exceptional Items-----7.89
    P/L Before Tax1.712.97-5.95
    Tax0.550.830.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.162.14-6.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.162.14-6.83
    Equity Share Capital39.5739.5739.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.54-1.73
    Diluted EPS0.290.54-1.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.54-1.73
    Diluted EPS0.290.54-1.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

