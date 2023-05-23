Sicagen India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.39 crore, down 5.11% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sicagen India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.39 crore in March 2023 down 5.11% from Rs. 131.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2023 up 158.39% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2023 down 29.81% from Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2022.

    Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

    Sicagen India shares closed at 24.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)

    Sicagen India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.39109.02131.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.39109.02131.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.438.1510.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods106.3693.62104.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.78-5.483.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.244.393.64
    Depreciation1.731.261.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.333.785.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.083.302.31
    Other Income1.441.883.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.525.186.26
    Interest1.201.100.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.324.085.31
    Exceptional Items8.75----
    P/L Before Tax11.074.085.31
    Tax0.450.881.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.623.204.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.623.204.11
    Equity Share Capital39.5739.5739.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.680.811.04
    Diluted EPS2.680.811.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.680.811.04
    Diluted EPS2.680.811.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

