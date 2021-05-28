Sicagen India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 111.70 crore, up 23.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.70 crore in March 2021 up 23.43% from Rs. 90.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2021 up 2041.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2021 up 2.75% from Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2020.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2020.

Sicagen India shares closed at 22.95 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 82.14% returns over the last 6 months and 103.10% over the last 12 months.