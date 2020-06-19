Sicagen India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 90.50 crore, down 38.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.50 crore in March 2020 down 38.46% from Rs. 147.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 down 91.75% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2020 down 5.99% from Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2019.

Sicagen India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2019.

Sicagen India shares closed at 13.85 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.58% returns over the last 6 months and -36.76% over the last 12 months.