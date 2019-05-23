Sicagen India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 147.05 crore, down 6.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.05 crore in March 2019 down 6.39% from Rs. 157.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2019 down 57.17% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2019 down 1.08% from Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2018.

Sicagen India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2018.

Sicagen India shares closed at 25.50 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.21% returns over the last 6 months and -27.97% over the last 12 months.