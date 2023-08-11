English
    Sicagen India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.35 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sicagen India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.35 crore in June 2023 up 7.37% from Rs. 105.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2023 up 71.96% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2023 up 40.56% from Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2022.

    Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2022.

    Sicagen India shares closed at 43.22 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.56% returns over the last 6 months and 54.36% over the last 12 months.

    Sicagen India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.35124.39105.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.35124.39105.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.699.4312.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods89.62106.3688.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.44-3.78-9.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.893.243.93
    Depreciation1.181.731.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.455.335.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.082.082.77
    Other Income1.261.441.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.343.524.09
    Interest1.411.201.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.932.322.97
    Exceptional Items--8.75--
    P/L Before Tax4.9311.072.97
    Tax1.250.450.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.6810.622.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.6810.622.14
    Equity Share Capital39.5739.5739.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.932.680.54
    Diluted EPS0.932.680.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.932.680.54
    Diluted EPS0.932.680.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

