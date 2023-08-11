Sicagen India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.35 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.35 crore in June 2023 up 7.37% from Rs. 105.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2023 up 71.96% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2023 up 40.56% from Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2022.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2022.

Sicagen India shares closed at 43.22 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.56% returns over the last 6 months and 54.36% over the last 12 months.