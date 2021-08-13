Sicagen India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 84.46 crore, up 83.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.46 crore in June 2021 up 83.61% from Rs. 46.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021 up 207.46% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2021 up 5227.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2020.

Sicagen India shares closed at 24.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)