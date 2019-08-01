Sicagen India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 123.37 crore, down 9.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.37 crore in June 2019 down 9.28% from Rs. 135.99 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2019 up 328.21% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2019 up 139.44% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2018.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2018.

Sicagen India shares closed at 22.80 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -30.38% over the last 12 months.