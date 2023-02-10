Sicagen India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.02 crore, down 7.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.02 crore in December 2022 down 7.74% from Rs. 118.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2022 up 35.01% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021.