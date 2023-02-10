English
    Sicagen India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.02 crore, down 7.74% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sicagen India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.02 crore in December 2022 down 7.74% from Rs. 118.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2022 up 35.01% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021.

    Sicagen India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.0299.76118.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.0299.76118.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.158.2212.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods93.6283.6292.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.48-3.070.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.394.233.85
    Depreciation1.261.941.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.784.204.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.300.622.11
    Other Income1.882.120.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.182.743.08
    Interest1.101.030.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.081.712.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.081.712.11
    Tax0.880.550.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.201.161.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.201.161.28
    Equity Share Capital39.5739.5739.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.290.32
    Diluted EPS0.810.290.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.290.32
    Diluted EPS0.810.290.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
