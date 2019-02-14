Sicagen India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 127.76 crore, up 6.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.76 crore in December 2018 up 6.09% from Rs. 120.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2018 up 179.79% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2018 up 191.74% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2017.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2017.

Sicagen India shares closed at 19.00 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.02% returns over the last 6 months and -58.92% over the last 12 months.