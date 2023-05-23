English
    Sicagen India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.42 crore, down 27.93% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sicagen India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.42 crore in March 2023 down 27.93% from Rs. 315.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2023 up 171.12% from Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2023 up 19.73% from Rs. 10.49 crore in March 2022.

    Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

    Sicagen India shares closed at 24.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)

    Sicagen India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.42258.19315.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.42258.19315.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.03140.60179.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods106.3793.62104.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.062.569.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.206.516.68
    Depreciation3.552.132.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.518.037.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.824.745.02
    Other Income1.191.872.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.016.617.67
    Interest2.642.281.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.374.335.99
    Exceptional Items6.36---0.31
    P/L Before Tax12.734.335.68
    Tax1.560.881.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.173.454.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.173.454.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.173.454.12
    Equity Share Capital39.5739.5739.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.820.871.04
    Diluted EPS2.820.871.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.820.871.04
    Diluted EPS2.820.871.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

