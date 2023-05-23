Sicagen India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.42 crore, down 27.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.42 crore in March 2023 down 27.93% from Rs. 315.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2023 up 171.12% from Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2023 up 19.73% from Rs. 10.49 crore in March 2022.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

Sicagen India shares closed at 24.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)