Sicagen India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.55 crore, up 58.14% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sicagen India are:

Net Sales at Rs 315.55 crore in March 2022 up 58.14% from Rs. 199.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2022 up 8.14% from Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.49 crore in March 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2021.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2021.

Sicagen India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 315.55 229.73 199.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 315.55 229.73 199.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 179.47 114.39 89.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 104.42 92.47 87.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.52 4.54 0.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.68 5.17 7.00
Depreciation 2.82 2.65 2.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.62 8.32 5.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.02 2.19 6.37
Other Income 2.65 1.99 2.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.67 4.18 8.72
Interest 1.68 1.58 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.99 2.60 7.23
Exceptional Items -0.31 -0.29 --
P/L Before Tax 5.68 2.31 7.23
Tax 1.56 0.83 3.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.12 1.48 3.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.12 1.48 3.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.12 1.48 3.81
Equity Share Capital 39.57 39.57 39.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.37 0.96
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.37 0.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.37 0.96
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.37 0.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 26, 2022 01:51 pm
