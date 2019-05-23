Sicagen India Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 296.09 crore, up 42.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.09 crore in March 2019 up 42.34% from Rs. 208.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2019 up 19.93% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2019 up 51.42% from Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2018.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2018.

Sicagen India shares closed at 25.50 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.21% returns over the last 6 months and -27.97% over the last 12 months.