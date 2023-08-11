English
    Sicagen India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.43 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sicagen India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 166.43 crore in June 2023 up 1.56% from Rs. 163.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2023 up 67.4% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.76 crore in June 2023 up 37.66% from Rs. 7.09 crore in June 2022.

    Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2022.

    Sicagen India shares closed at 43.22 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.56% returns over the last 6 months and 54.36% over the last 12 months.

    Sicagen India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.43227.42163.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations166.43227.42163.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.92102.0383.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods89.62106.3788.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.96-7.06-28.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.045.205.87
    Depreciation2.123.552.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.379.519.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.327.822.83
    Other Income1.321.192.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.649.015.01
    Interest2.592.641.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.056.373.10
    Exceptional Items--6.36--
    P/L Before Tax5.0512.733.10
    Tax1.251.560.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.8011.172.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.8011.172.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.8011.172.27
    Equity Share Capital39.5739.5739.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.962.820.57
    Diluted EPS0.962.820.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.962.820.57
    Diluted EPS0.962.820.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

