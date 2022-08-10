Sicagen India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.87 crore, up 23.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.87 crore in June 2022 up 23.6% from Rs. 132.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022 down 17.15% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in June 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2021.

Sicagen India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2021.

Sicagen India shares closed at 24.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)