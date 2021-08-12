Sicagen India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.58 crore, up 135.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.58 crore in June 2021 up 135.53% from Rs. 56.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2021 up 146.28% from Rs. 5.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2021 up 474.36% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2020.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2020.

Sicagen India shares closed at 24.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)