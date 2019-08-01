Sicagen India Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 168.57 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sicagen India are:
Net Sales at Rs 168.57 crore in June 2019 down 7.36% from Rs. 181.97 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2019 up 10.66% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2019 up 3400% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.
Sicagen India shares closed at 22.80 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -30.38% over the last 12 months.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 10:55 am