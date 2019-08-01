Sicagen India Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 168.57 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.57 crore in June 2019 down 7.36% from Rs. 181.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2019 up 10.66% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2019 up 3400% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

Sicagen India shares closed at 22.80 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -30.38% over the last 12 months.