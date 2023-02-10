Sicagen India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.19 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.19 crore in December 2022 up 12.39% from Rs. 229.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2022 up 133.11% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2022 up 27.96% from Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2021.