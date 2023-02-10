English
    Sicagen India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.19 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sicagen India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 258.19 crore in December 2022 up 12.39% from Rs. 229.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2022 up 133.11% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2022 up 27.96% from Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2021.

    Sicagen India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations258.19245.82229.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations258.19245.82229.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.60142.79114.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods93.6283.6292.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.561.784.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.516.225.17
    Depreciation2.132.782.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.038.058.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.740.582.19
    Other Income1.872.951.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.613.534.18
    Interest2.282.051.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.331.482.60
    Exceptional Items-----0.29
    P/L Before Tax4.331.482.31
    Tax0.880.550.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.450.931.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.450.931.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.450.931.48
    Equity Share Capital39.5739.5739.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.240.37
    Diluted EPS0.870.240.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.240.37
    Diluted EPS0.870.240.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited