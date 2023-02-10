Sicagen India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.19 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.19 crore in December 2022 up 12.39% from Rs. 229.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2022 up 133.11% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2022 up 27.96% from Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2021.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2021.

Sicagen India shares closed at 24.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)