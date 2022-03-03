English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Steel Futures - Opportunities & Risk Management tool’ today at 5 pm. Register Now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sicagen India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 229.73 crore, up 44.04% Y-o-Y

    March 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sicagen India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 229.73 crore in December 2021 up 44.04% from Rs. 159.49 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021 up 208.82% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2021 up 113.44% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2020.

    Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2020.

    Close

    Sicagen India shares closed at 24.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)

    Sicagen India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations229.73158.28159.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations229.73158.28159.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.3967.1637.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods92.4780.3995.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.54-5.146.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.176.2410.52
    Depreciation2.653.192.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.326.748.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.19-0.30-0.87
    Other Income1.993.041.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.182.740.95
    Interest1.581.331.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.601.41-0.33
    Exceptional Items-0.29-8.11--
    P/L Before Tax2.31-6.70-0.33
    Tax0.832.251.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.48-8.95-1.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.48-8.95-1.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.48-8.95-1.36
    Equity Share Capital39.5739.5739.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-2.26-0.34
    Diluted EPS0.37-2.26-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-2.26-0.34
    Diluted EPS0.37-2.26-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sicagen India #trading
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 11:44 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.