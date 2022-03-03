Sicagen India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 229.73 crore, up 44.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.73 crore in December 2021 up 44.04% from Rs. 159.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021 up 208.82% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2021 up 113.44% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2020.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2020.

Sicagen India shares closed at 24.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)