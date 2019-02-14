Sicagen India Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 171.86 crore, up 6.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.86 crore in December 2018 up 6.94% from Rs. 160.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2018 up 80.14% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2018 up 404.41% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.

Sicagen India shares closed at 19.00 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.02% returns over the last 6 months and -58.92% over the last 12 months.