Sicagen India Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 171.86 crore, up 6.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sicagen India are:
Net Sales at Rs 171.86 crore in December 2018 up 6.94% from Rs. 160.71 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2018 up 80.14% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2018 up 404.41% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.
Sicagen India shares closed at 19.00 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.02% returns over the last 6 months and -58.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sicagen India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|171.86
|170.42
|160.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|171.86
|170.42
|160.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.15
|50.34
|47.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|106.93
|95.16
|92.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.08
|0.66
|1.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.04
|10.16
|9.83
|Depreciation
|1.56
|1.58
|1.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.59
|10.62
|11.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|1.90
|-2.80
|Other Income
|2.20
|1.14
|2.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.87
|3.04
|-0.55
|Interest
|2.41
|2.00
|2.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.54
|1.04
|-2.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.54
|1.04
|-2.69
|Tax
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|1.00
|-2.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|1.00
|-2.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.58
|1.00
|-2.92
|Equity Share Capital
|39.57
|39.57
|39.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.25
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.25
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.25
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.25
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited