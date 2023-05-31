Sibar Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore, down 9.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore in March 2023 down 9.67% from Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 88.67% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 67.96% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.

Sibar Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

Sibar Auto shares closed at 8.08 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.92% returns over the last 6 months and -8.18% over the last 12 months.