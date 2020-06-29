Sibar Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, down 57.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sibar Auto Parts. are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in March 2020 down 57.28% from Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020 down 303.16% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2020 down 1550% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.
Sibar Auto shares closed at 7.30 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.14% returns over the last 6 months and -49.31% over the last 12 months.
|Sibar Auto Parts.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.93
|5.91
|6.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.93
|5.91
|6.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.32
|4.12
|4.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.88
|0.17
|0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|1.36
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.25
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.98
|0.68
|2.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.28
|-0.68
|-0.85
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.02
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-0.67
|-0.18
|Interest
|0.14
|0.16
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.27
|-0.82
|-0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.27
|-0.82
|-0.32
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.28
|-0.82
|-0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.28
|-0.82
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|16.53
|16.53
|15.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-0.51
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.51
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-0.51
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.51
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:15 am