Sibar Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, down 57.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in March 2020 down 57.28% from Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020 down 303.16% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2020 down 1550% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

Sibar Auto shares closed at 7.30 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.14% returns over the last 6 months and -49.31% over the last 12 months.