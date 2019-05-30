Sibar Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.87 crore, down 5.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sibar Auto Parts. are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.87 crore in March 2019 down 5.06% from Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 up 39.41% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 60% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.
Sibar Auto shares closed at 28.05 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.52% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Sibar Auto Parts.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.87
|7.64
|7.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.87
|7.64
|7.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.35
|5.64
|5.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|-0.12
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|1.27
|1.17
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.23
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.63
|1.35
|1.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-0.72
|-0.80
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.41
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.31
|-0.19
|Interest
|0.14
|0.15
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.46
|-0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|-0.46
|-0.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|-0.46
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|-0.46
|-0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|15.83
|14.68
|11.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.31
|-4.64
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.31
|-4.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.31
|-4.64
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.31
|-4.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited