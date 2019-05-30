Sibar Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.87 crore, down 5.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.87 crore in March 2019 down 5.06% from Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 up 39.41% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 60% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.

Sibar Auto shares closed at 28.05 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.52% returns over the last 6 months