Sibar Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, down 37.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore in June 2023 down 37.33% from Rs. 6.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 1058.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 341.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Sibar Auto shares closed at 8.73 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.56% returns over the last 6 months and -31.90% over the last 12 months.