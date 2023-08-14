English
    Sibar Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, down 37.33% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sibar Auto Parts. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore in June 2023 down 37.33% from Rs. 6.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 1058.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 341.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    Sibar Auto shares closed at 8.73 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.56% returns over the last 6 months and -31.90% over the last 12 months.

    Sibar Auto Parts.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.256.256.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.256.256.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.364.884.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.37-0.58-0.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.011.191.06
    Depreciation0.140.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.091.261.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.99-0.630.11
    Other Income0.030.820.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.960.190.20
    Interest0.120.140.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.080.040.04
    Exceptional Items0.680.01--
    P/L Before Tax-0.400.050.04
    Tax---0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.400.090.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.400.090.04
    Equity Share Capital16.5316.5316.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.240.010.03
    Diluted EPS-0.240.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.240.010.03
    Diluted EPS-0.240.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sibar Auto #Sibar Auto Parts.
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:00 pm

