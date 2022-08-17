Sibar Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore, up 161.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore in June 2022 up 161.1% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 106.2% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 187.18% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

Sibar Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

Sibar Auto shares closed at 12.82 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.22% returns over the last 6 months and 52.98% over the last 12 months.