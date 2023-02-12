Sibar Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, down 18.18% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sibar Auto Parts. are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 302.83% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
Sibar Auto shares closed at 8.55 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -21.20% over the last 12 months.
|Sibar Auto Parts.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.03
|6.89
|7.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.03
|6.89
|7.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.20
|4.61
|5.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.75
|-0.23
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|1.22
|1.05
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.28
|1.00
|0.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.16
|0.21
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.05
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.21
|0.21
|Interest
|0.17
|0.16
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.04
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.04
|0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.04
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.04
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|16.53
|16.53
|16.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.03
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.03
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.03
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.03
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited