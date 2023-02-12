English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sibar Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, down 18.18% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sibar Auto Parts. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 302.83% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

    Sibar Auto Parts.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.036.897.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.036.897.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.204.615.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.75-0.23-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.191.221.05
    Depreciation0.140.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.281.000.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.160.21
    Other Income0.090.05--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.210.21
    Interest0.170.160.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.040.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.040.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.110.040.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.110.040.06
    Equity Share Capital16.5316.5316.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.030.03
    Diluted EPS-0.070.030.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.030.03
    Diluted EPS-0.070.030.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
