Sibar Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore, up 40.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sibar Auto Parts. are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore in December 2018 up 40.18% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2018 down 332.96% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.
Sibar Auto shares closed at 27.90 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.46% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sibar Auto Parts.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.64
|6.43
|5.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.64
|6.43
|5.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.64
|5.36
|3.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|-0.28
|-0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.27
|1.49
|1.02
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.35
|1.16
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-1.54
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.06
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-1.48
|0.01
|Interest
|0.15
|0.17
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-1.65
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|-1.65
|-0.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|-1.65
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|-1.65
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|14.68
|14.68
|9.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-1.12
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-1.12
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-1.12
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-1.12
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited