Sibar Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore, up 40.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore in December 2018 up 40.18% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2018 down 332.96% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Sibar Auto shares closed at 27.90 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.46% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.