    Shyam Metalics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,410.03 crore, up 21.81% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,410.03 crore in September 2022 up 21.81% from Rs. 1,157.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2022 down 98.56% from Rs. 259.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.35 crore in September 2022 down 85.66% from Rs. 358.19 crore in September 2021.

    Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.20 in September 2021.

    Shyam Metalics shares closed at 306.85 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.

    Shyam Metalics & Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,410.031,442.861,157.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,410.031,442.861,157.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,131.78983.51743.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.16----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.7010.27-29.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.0442.0332.52
    Depreciation43.6140.5728.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses186.44206.96127.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.70159.52255.77
    Other Income8.4415.3074.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.74174.82329.94
    Interest4.033.291.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.71171.53328.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.71171.53328.42
    Tax-0.0223.2668.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.73148.27259.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.73148.27259.64
    Equity Share Capital255.08255.08255.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.155.8110.20
    Diluted EPS0.155.8110.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.155.8110.20
    Diluted EPS0.155.8110.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:41 pm