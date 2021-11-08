Shyam Metalics Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,157.61 crore, up 74.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,157.61 crore in September 2021 up 74.51% from Rs. 663.34 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.64 crore in September 2021 up 184.38% from Rs. 91.30 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.19 crore in September 2021 up 173.89% from Rs. 130.78 crore in September 2020.

Shyam Metalics EPS has increased to Rs. 10.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.91 in September 2020.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 355.75 on November 04, 2021 (BSE)